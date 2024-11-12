A hire calling
How religious institutions in Vermont are getting creative to fill gaps in clergy staffing. Plus, an innovative health care organization that allowed multiple providers to collaborate on care is shutting down at the end of next year, the enrollment period has opened for Vermont’s health insurance marketplace, voters in Bethel and Royalton narrowly reject a nearly $4 million school improvement, a deadline is nearing for Vermonters to apply for FEMA disaster aid, and a local organization offers veterans a space to tell their stories beyond the holiday celebrating their service.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...