Planning ahead
After three devastating floods in rapid succession, Barre City is working on a flood resiliency plan that could be a model for other Vermont towns. Plus, a new UVM program aims to place more than 50 mental health workers in rural schools, changes are ahead for Vermont’s county forester program, amid recommendations to reduce services at some small rural hospitals White River Valley residents are invited to weigh in on recommendations to reduce services at Gifford Medical Center, Sen. Welch urges the Biden administration to provide more U.S. weapons to Ukraine to help in the war effort against Russia, and Burlington’s Roxy Cinema is closing after more than 20 years.
