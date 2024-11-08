Balance of power
What drove the red wave for Vermont Republicans on Tuesday. Plus, incumbent David Zuckerman formally concedes the race for lieutenant governor to Republican John Rodgers, Colchester voters approved an expensive school bond Tuesday while also electing a Republican to the Senate, parts of southern Vermont are experiencing moderate drought, fans of Coen brothers movies will want to check out the list of Vermont student-submitted state snowplow names, and we preview college soccer playoff action for UVM and St. Michael’s College in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
