Right turn
The head of the Vermont Republican Party reflects on this week’s GOP victories, which put an end to Democratic supermajorities in the Legislature. Plus, Republican John Rodgers shares how he’d approach working with lawmakers if his victory in the lieutenant governor's race holds, Sen. Welch says economic worries paved the way to a victory for President-elect Trump, Republican political newcomer Steven Heffernan wrests a key state Senate seat from a longtime Democratic incumbent, Bernie Sanders will likely have a diminished role in Washington now that Republicans have regained control of the U.S. Senate, more Vermonters voted for Trump this year than in prior elections, and the health of Vermont’s moose population has improved.
