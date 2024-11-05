Voting 101
Races to watch – and answering some last-minute voting questions – on Election Day in Vermont. Plus, efforts to increase student voter turnout at Vermont State University, a new poll reveals Vermonters are concerned about election interference and violence, two state-run shelters for unhoused Vermonters have opened, New Hampshire’s next governor may determine whether the state gets involved with a wind project in the Gulf of Maine, and the Brandon Museum is set to receive upgrades to make its conference space more accessible.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
