Rights on the line
How the outcome of the presidential election could alter reproductive freedom and gender-affirming care in Vermont. Plus, Sen. Sanders is trying to convince Trump supporters that Kamala Harris would be a better president for the U.S. economy, FEMA disaster recovery centers will be temporarily closed for Election Day, a late Vermonter’s rare comic book collection takes in more than $5 million at auction, a Vermont scientist says studying decades-old ice sheets from Greenland can reveal clues about the future of climate change, and we recap the wild World Series game that delivered a championship for the L.A. Dodgers in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...