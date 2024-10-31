Taxman
Vermonters sound off on tax increases, fearing the cost of living here could force them to move out of state. Plus, two state shelters for unhoused families are expected to open tomorrow, Burlington will study its local syringe exchange program amid reports of discarded needles in public, three people are arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a Vermonter in the Philippines, and a committee studies whether Vermont should establish regional governments to help with emergency services and applications for federal funds.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...