Checking the box
Discussions with the two candidates vying for secretary of state. Plus, health care premiums for Vermont schools will rise by double digits for a third straight year, Wolcott is getting its first-ever town sewer system, the Vermont National Guard releases an F-35 noise mitigation plan, some 500 extremely rare and valuable comic books owned by a late Vermont comic book store owner are set to go up for auction, and we preview game one of the World Series between the LA Dodgers and NY Yankees in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
