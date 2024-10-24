Vested interests
A discussion with the incumbent Democratic state Treasurer Mike Pieciak, and his Republican opponent, Joshua Bechhoefer. Plus, why some health care providers are urging lawmakers to boost Medicaid payments to hospitals, a southern Vermont provider is closing a clinic to cut costs, UVM will consider raising in-state tuition for the first time in five years, the Democratic candidate for governor says incumbent Republican Phil Scott has failed Vermonters, a longtime independent state representative from Dover announces her candidacy for House Speaker, and a deadline’s approaching for Vermonters impacted by July’s severe storms to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
