High hopes
Exploring whether Vermont could use revenue from retail cannabis sales to help fund education and reduce property taxes. Plus, the Vermont Supreme Court will consider whether to reverse the controversial interim appointment of the state’s education secretary, researchers discover evidence of the elusive short-nose sturgeon in Vermont waters, a multimillion dollar investment for new housing in central Vermont, preparing for Election Day with a potluck and square dance in Townshend, and pets rescued from southern states devastated by Hurricane Helene are up for adoption in Rutland.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...