Cannon brawl
Examining differing views on the meaning and presence of a cannon situated outside the Town Hall in West Windsor. Plus, more child care centers opened than closed in Vermont this year for the first time in six years, the owner of a former paramilitary camp in West Pawlet returns to court in Rutland, a Chittenden County man died last month after contracting EEE from a mosquito bite, a class-action lawsuit accuses the nonprofit College Board and some private universities of conspiring to overcharge for tuition, and in our weekly sports report a special in-house guest star who happens to be a lifelong San Diego Padres fan talks about tonight’s deciding game 5 with the L.A. Dodgers.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...