In contact
Vermont Department of Corrections officials are working on improving visitation policies for the children of incarcerated fathers, saying strong family bonds can improve outcomes for families. Plus, UVM Medical Center is halting plans for a new outpatient surgery center, immigrant dairy farmworkers are picketing outside Hannaford stores to secure better working conditions, a renowned Abenaki artist has a new retrospective exhibition on display in Montreal, and Springfield residents will weigh whether to ban guns in a town park.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...