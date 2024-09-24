Restorative lessons
Sitting in on a restorative justice class taught by individuals incarcerated in Vermont’s only women’s prison. Plus, Vermont’s congressional delegation calls for long-term and structural reforms to FEMA, a bill is introduced to expand the boundary of Vermont’s only national park, early voting gets underway for November’s general election, the suspect in a Pawlet triple homicide makes his first courtroom appearance, and a local restaurateur takes part in a New York-based business program aimed at boosting Black women business entrepreneurs.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
