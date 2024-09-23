Post-disaster mismanagement
Why public federal disaster assistance isn’t getting to the towns and cities that need it the most. Plus, Vermont hospitals react to a new report calling for a dramatic overhaul of the way they operate, an arrest is made in connection with the killings of three people in Pawlet, state officials want consumers to have additional protections from untrustworthy home contractors, Vermont’s unemployment rate rose slightly in August but is still near historic lows, and a New England researcher describes why immigration is a boost for America’s economy.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...