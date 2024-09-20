Health scare
A new report finds Vermont’s hospitals are in deep financial trouble. Plus, Vermonters will see more contested statewide races this year than they have in decades, the federal disaster relief fund is drained so Sen. Peter Welch is urging passage of a bill to provide money for towns that have filed disaster claims with FEMA, reversing an earlier decision the U.S. Postal Service will keep some local mail processing in Burlington instead of sending it outside the state, we find out about an off-the-grid artists’ retreat that shares its work with local communities, and in the homestretch of the Major League Baseball season we check in on the wild card chances for teams trying to make the playoffs in our weekly sports report.
