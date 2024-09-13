Time munch
A bar in Colchester challenges customers to finish a massive bacon cheeseburger and fries in under 30 minutes. Plus, new limits on Vermont’s emergency motel housing program will push out hundreds of households over the next several weeks, Republican Gov. Phil Scott praises Vice President Harris’ debate performance against former President Trump but stops short of endorsing her, Vermont’s congressional delegation welcomes the arrival of more than $50 million to help with repair reimbursement from last year’s flooding, a new mental health urgent care center prepares to open in Burlington, the owner of a Killington bakery tries to make the world’s largest whoopie pie, and we parse over the chances of the Red Sox actually getting into this year’s playoffs in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
