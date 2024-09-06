Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The love boat

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Joining an elderly couple who celebrate their birthdays each summer by taking a cruise along the Connecticut River. Plus, Sen. Welch discuss FEMA reform legislation on the Weather Channel, low-income Vermonters may get some financial help hooking up their homes to the state’s high-speed fiber network, physicians urge parents to make sure their kids are up to date on vaccinations as they head back to school, a new book makes the case for protecting Vermont’s old growth forests, Vermonters got a sneak peek at the new Beetlejuice sequel filmed partially in Orange County, and we preview the WNBA playoffs on the weekly summary sports report.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Kevin Trevellyan
