The love boat
Joining an elderly couple who celebrate their birthdays each summer by taking a cruise along the Connecticut River. Plus, Sen. Welch discuss FEMA reform legislation on the Weather Channel, low-income Vermonters may get some financial help hooking up their homes to the state’s high-speed fiber network, physicians urge parents to make sure their kids are up to date on vaccinations as they head back to school, a new book makes the case for protecting Vermont’s old growth forests, Vermonters got a sneak peek at the new Beetlejuice sequel filmed partially in Orange County, and we preview the WNBA playoffs on the weekly summary sports report.
