Minding the gender gap
The University of Vermont is one of the college campuses most impacted by a nationwide problem of declining enrollment among men. Plus, police arrest multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire, Vermont’s senior senator makes a speech to his colleagues defending the rights of peaceful protesters, the first woman to be president of Middlebury College says she’s stepping down, and the Vermont senate approves a bill allowing the use of safe injection sites.
