Fellowship of the wing
A unique collaboration links college students in Burlington with elementary school kids to learn birding skills. Plus, plans to build a locked juvenile facility in Newbury are dropped, Vermont’s House speaker pushes back on criticism that Democrats aren’t doing enough to ease the state’s housing crisis, weather is the X factor in determining how many tourists come for the total solar eclipse,dogs rescued from a facility in New York are now up for adoption, and a big week for Vermont college basketball fans.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes.
