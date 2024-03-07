Spending priorities
Towns that received federal rescue funding for housing and development projects debate how to spend the money. Plus, voters reject a large number of school budgets, how Nikki Haley managed to win Vermont’s Republican presidential primary before suspending her campaign, several towns voted on a ceasefire resolution for the war between Israel and Hamas, Barre Opera House’s executive director is stepping down, and cases of Norovirus are on the rise in the northeast.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...