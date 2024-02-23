Sister city limits
The challenges facing Burlington’s relationship with sister cities in the Middle East. Plus, new recommendations for people testing positive for COVID, Montpelier moves closer to finally getting postal service restored, trying to reduce the impact of winter ticks on moose, and considering whether participation in Town Meeting Day is affected by how people cast their votes.
