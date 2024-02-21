Helping the helpers
An effort to make sure all of Vermont’s first responders get the mental health care they need. Plus, Gov. Scott asks for a federal disaster declaration to help counties devastated by December flooding, efforts to build resilience after summer floods destroyed crops grown by refugee and immigrant farmers, trying to increase the voting power of lower- income Vermonters, how much money state residents bet on-line for this year’s Super Bowl, and a group of Dartmouth students go on a hunger strike.
