Friend zone
A new non-profit strives to fight loneliness. Plus, both Vermont senators vote against an aid package for Israel and Ukraine, changes coming to the state’s education funding system are making things difficult for municipal clerks as Town Meeting Day nears, a no-snow record not seen since the 19th century, and a Vermonter breaks her own record for the fastest indoor mile run by an American woman.
And now that Mitch Wertlieb is settling in as the new host of The Frequency, we want to hear your feedback on the show. What’s working for you? What doesn’t? What do you wish was in the podcast that you’re not hearing? Your input helps us make the best show we can – one you’ll look forward to hearing every day. So please share your thoughts at thefrequency@vermontpublic.org.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...