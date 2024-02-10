Capitol Recap: Overhauling education funding
With Town Meeting Day just one month away, Democratic lawmakers announced a plan to rewrite the state’s education tax laws to induce at least some districts to go back to the drawing board and cut their budget proposals.
And now that Mitch Wertlieb is settling in as the new host of The Frequency, we want to hear your feedback on the show. What’s working for you? What doesn’t? What do you wish was in the podcast that you’re not hearing? Your input helps us make the best show we can – one you’ll look forward to hearing every day. So please share your thoughts at thefrequency@vermontpublic.org.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...