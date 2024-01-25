No Vacancy
Vermont’s housing squeeze and rising rents are making it tough to find places to resettle refugees. Plus, improperly held security deposits will be returned to hundreds of former motel residents, the system funding Vermont’s EMS first responders is on the verge of financial collapse, Vermont’s largest hospital wants to buy a health care campus in Colchester, and Democrats in Montpelier want more initiatives from Gov. Scott on reducing education costs.
