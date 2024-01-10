Road age
The risks for older drivers, and how to reduce them. Plus, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint expresses optimism for avoiding a government shutdown, younger state lawmakers try to stake a new political claim in Montpelier, state Senate lawmakers work on a bill to make Vermont more resilient to flooding, warnings for ice anglers, and Newbury wants the state’s highest court to reconsider a decision on where to build a locked juvenile facility.

