The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Road age

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published January 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
The risks for older drivers, and how to reduce them. Plus, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint expresses optimism for avoiding a government shutdown, younger state lawmakers try to stake a new political claim in Montpelier, state Senate lawmakers work on a bill to make Vermont more resilient to flooding, warnings for ice anglers, and Newbury wants the state’s highest court to reconsider a decision on where to build a locked juvenile facility.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan