Guiding pride
The Pride Center of Vermont’s new executive director shares her vision and mission for the group’s future. Plus, Sen. Sanders says he won’t support additional U.S. military aid to Israel, Hinesburg police investigate the presence of a gun at a local school, good news on the timeline for restoring three flood-damaged government buildings in Montpelier, and a judge reissues an arrest order for Daniel Banyai.
