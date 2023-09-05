Montpelier’s Bear Pond Books reopens after July’s devastating floods
Bear Pond Books makes a comeback. Plus, an extended deadline for federal FEMA flood help, a prison sentence for an fraudulent alpaca farm buyer, Vermont wetlands could be vulnerable after federal regulations are lifted, Vermont’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee introduces its team, recommendations for improving racial equity in teaching, a probe into whether Vermont limited local school masking mandates and, unlocked cars lead to thefts at Burlington’s airport.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
