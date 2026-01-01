Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

Joyce Cameron

Director of Philanthropy

A New York City native, Joyce moved to Vermont for college and never left. Over the past 20 years she has worked in the private, public and nonprofit sectors in Vermont in many capacities, most recently as President/CEO of the Humane Society and Director of Philanthropy at Burlington City Arts.

Joyce is dedicated to helping mission-driven organizations reach their full philanthropic potential through an alignment with the goals and desires of their supporters. She is thrilled to serve Vermont Public in that pursuit.

Joyce founded the Mt. Philo Internship Program through Vermont Parks Forever where she was a board member and is a Guardian ad litem.

A news and public affairs junkie, Joyce loves to read and paint and always looks for opportunities to sneak in a ski, cycle, or hike with her dog Amos.