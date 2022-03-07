Joe Tymecki

Joe has held senior technology and management positions for Vermont Public as well as cable television networks and commercial radio. He served as the chair of the PBS Enterprise Technology Advisory Committee and chair of the Atlanta section of the Audio Engineering Society (AES). He is an active member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and is a lifetime certified Professional Broadcast Engineer from The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE). Joe also serves on the (Vermont) State Emergency Communications Committee and is a past board member and officer of the Vermont Association of Broadcasters.