Grand Isle man charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over sheriff’s deputy

A 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after authorities say he hit a Grand Isle County sheriff’s deputy with his car.

Kevin Marx, of Grand Isle, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and gross negligence. He faces a potential life sentence if convicted of attempted murder.

Marx is being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility without bail.

According to a police affidavit, Grand Isle County sheriff’s deputy Nicholas Pillsbury pulled Marx over on Wednesday night after Marx failed to stop at a stop sign on U.S. Route 2, near Keeler's Bay Variety in South Hero.

Pillsbury, in an interview with detectives, said that Marx admitted to not stopping and started swearing at Pillsbury after the deputy told Marx he’d be getting a ticket, the affidavit said.

As Pillsbury was walking back to his cruiser, he told police Marx did a U-turn and then “tapped” him with the car’s bumper. Pillsbury said he tried to run away but Marx hit him again with the car, the affidavit said. Pillsbury told detectives that he lost consciousness and woke up underneath Marx’s car, according to the affidavit.

Marx fled the scene and was arrested several hours later at his house in Grand Isle, the affidavit said.

First responders with South Hero Rescue freed Pillsbury from underneath the car and he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Pillsbury was released from the hospital early Thursday morning and is recovering at home, Vermont State Police said in a press release.

Pillsbury has worked at the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department for 18 months, according to state police.