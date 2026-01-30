Local News Photos: 'ICE Out' protesters fill Burlington streets to decry immigration enforcement actions Vermont Public | By Zoe McDonald Published January 30, 2026 at 6:35 PM EST Facebook Bluesky Twitter LinkedIn Email Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicBurlington protesters held signs referencing Alex Pretti and Renee Good, two Minnesota residents who were killed by federal agents during the ongoing ICE surge in the state. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicProtesters filled the City Hall block of Church Street to decry Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Minneapolis and around the country. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicProtesters filled the south end of Church Street, eventually spilling out into Main Street. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicAll ages attended the rally, from babies in strollers, to high school kids, to community elders. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicDozens of businesses in and around Church Street closed for the 3 p.m. rally, including Burlington Records. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicMad River Distillers was one of the local businesses that closed for the rally. Two of their employees, Annika Malpica, left, and Kyle Sjostrom, center, gave out free hot tea to protesters outside Burlington City Hall. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicA protester holds an image of Liam Ramos, a 5-year-old who was detained by ICE in Minnesota, sparking an outcry across the country. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicProtesters marched down Burlington's Church Street and onto South Winooski Avenue, stretching down multiple blocks. Zoe McDonald / Vermont PublicNot all businesses closed. Joslynn Wright was the only employee at Hatley on Church Street. She held up a homemade sign from inside the store while marchers walked by. More from Vermont Public: Vermont businesses shut down in protest of ICE