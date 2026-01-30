Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Photos: 'ICE Out' protesters fill Burlington streets to decry immigration enforcement actions

Vermont Public | By Zoe McDonald
Published January 30, 2026 at 6:35 PM EST
People in winter coats hold signs that say "ICE Out!" "Justice for Alex Pretti" and other messages decrying the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Burlington protesters held signs referencing Alex Pretti and Renee Good, two Minnesota residents who were killed by federal agents during the ongoing ICE surge in the state.

A huge crowd is seen through a round window in a multi story building.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Protesters filled the City Hall block of Church Street to decry Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Minneapolis and around the country.
People in winter coats hold signs that say "ICE Out!" "Justice for Alex Pretti" and other messages decrying the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Protesters filled the south end of Church Street, eventually spilling out into Main Street.
People in winter coats hold signs that say "ICE Out!" "Justice for Alex Pretti" and other messages decrying the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
All ages attended the rally, from babies in strollers, to high school kids, to community elders.
A sticky note on a business's door reads "closing at 3 p.m. back at 4, ICE out!"
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Dozens of businesses in and around Church Street closed for the 3 p.m. rally, including Burlington Records.
Two people stand near a folding table with cups and an orange thermos of hot water.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Mad River Distillers was one of the local businesses that closed for the rally. Two of their employees, Annika Malpica, left, and Kyle Sjostrom, center, gave out free hot tea to protesters outside Burlington City Hall.
People in winter coats hold signs that say "ICE Out!" "Justice for Alex Pretti" and other messages decrying the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
A protester holds an image of Liam Ramos, a 5-year-old who was detained by ICE in Minnesota, sparking an outcry across the country.
People in winter coats hold signs that say "ICE Out!" "Justice for Alex Pretti" and other messages decrying the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Protesters marched down Burlington's Church Street and onto South Winooski Avenue, stretching down multiple blocks.
A woman holds a cardboard sign in a children's clothing store. People marching and holding signs are slightly reflected in the glass storefront.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Not all businesses closed. Joslynn Wright was the only employee at Hatley on Church Street. She held up a homemade sign from inside the store while marchers walked by.

Latest Stories