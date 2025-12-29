68-year-old man dies in Springfield prison

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man at the state prison in Springfield. Authorities say the death does not appear suspicious.

Gregory Penn, of Rutland, was pronounced dead at about 9:27 p.m. on Sunday. He was receiving palliative care at Southern State Correctional Facility, according to the Department of Corrections.

State police will conduct an investigation into Penn’s death, a standard procedure when someone dies in prison. The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Department of Corrections and Defender General’s Prisoners’ Rights Office will also conduct reviews on the incident, which is also standard procedure.

Penn had been incarcerated since 2008 and was serving a 40-years–to-life sentence following convictions for aggravated sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

Penn was the second person to die at Southern State Correctional Facility in the past week.

Robert LaBonte, 60, of Addison, died on Dec. 24 after being transported from the prison to the Springfield Emergency Department, according to the Department of Corrections. He was declared dead upon his arrival at the emergency department.

LaBonte’s death does not appear suspicious and the incident, like Penn’s death, will be reviewed by state police, the Defender General’s office, and the Department of Corrections. The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

LaBonte had been incarcerated since 2003.

Eight people have died this year in Vermont prisons, according to Haley Sommer, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections.

Southern State Correctional Facility tends to house an older population and those with higher medical needs.

