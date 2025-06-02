Green Mountain Power seeks to install up to 1,200 storage batteries in remote homes

The state’s largest electric utility is asking state regulators to approve a new tariff for all its ratepayers that would fund a project to deliver up to 1,200 energy storage batteries to some of the most remote homes in Windham County.

Green Mountain Power is asking the Public Utility Commission to approve the tariff as the utility works to strengthen its electric grid in parts of the state that have seen more power outages due to an increase in severe weather.

“There’s been increasing frequency of extreme weather, and those storms are causing more costs for customers,” said GMP spokeswoman Kristin Carlson. “The storms are impacting all parts of our service territory, but particularly in southern and central Vermont, so we are looking for proactive solutions that are going to lower those costs and keep everybody safe and connected.”

GMP has started a $150 million project to strengthen its grid by burying some lines and better protecting major lines that run above the ground. In 2023, it pledged to eliminate power outages by 2030.

Southern Vermont has some of the most heavily forested land in the state, with the fewest customers along the transmission lines that run through the area.

Carlson said that for the most remote homes that are connected to a single electric line, GMP would install an energy storage battery free of charge, if the utilities commission approves the new tariff.

“This energy storage component is to help our customers who live in the most rural, remote parts of the state on a single line that is miles and miles and miles out,” Carlson said.

The utility has been running a pilot program in Grafton, where about 72% of eligible customers have signed up, according to documents it filed with the state.

This will help the homeowners during outages, but it will also save money over time. Kristin Carlson, GMP

The proposed expansion would run further into Grafton and Athens; in the West River Valley including Newfane, Townshend, Jamaica and Brookline; and near the Green Mountain National Forest in Halifax, Wilmington, Whitingham and Readsboro.

The battery storage units would be used throughout the year, not just during emergencies.

Carlson said by storing energy, and then using it at peak usage periods when energy is most expensive for Green Mountain Power to purchase, the batteries would save money for all ratepayers.

“This will help the homeowners during outages, but it will also save money over time,” Carlson said. “Through energy sharing with storage, it is a solution for rural Vermonters that can lower costs for all.”

Under the terms of the proposed program, the utility would own the batteries and lease them to homeowners. Participation would be voluntary.

If state regulators approve the program, Green Mountain Power said it plans to prioritize customers who use medical devices, as well as those with lower incomes.

