Essex postpones Amazon decision again while public opposition continues

Members of the Essex Development Review Board on Thursday did not decide whether to approve plans for a proposed Amazon distribution center in town.

Dozens of people showed up in person at Essex High School and online for the meeting, with a great majority voicing their concerns over the proposed facility, citing increased traffic, negative environmental impact and working conditions.

"I don't understand why there is no mention of solar panels," Margaret Smith, an Essex resident for over 50 years, said during the hotly contested public comment period. "You're gonna cut down the trees and increase the heat in the area between the trucks driving through and the pavement. Why not put in solar panels to help with that? There has been no pollution study done for the impact of that many trucks."

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Ian Carroll, chair of the Essex Development Review Board, speaks at the meeting to consider a proposal for an Amazon distribution center on Thursday, May 29.

The would-be 107,000-square-foot facility would cover an area of about two football fields and include nearly 500 parking spaces at what is now an empty lot at 637 Kimo Drive in Essex.

It would employ several hundred people in full-time and part-time roles, sorting packages and making deliveries in a 70-mile radius.

"Our goal with this facility is to serve the existing customers and the orders that are moving through Vermont every single day," said Jonathan Greeley, representing Amazon. "This is not a retail establishment; this is a last-mile facility."

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Jonathan Greeley, representing Amazon, speaks at an Essex Development Review Board meeting Thursday, May 29.

The board was scheduled to decide whether to approve the proposal, but instead, they decided to continue the hearing at their next meeting.

“The stated purpose of the town plan is to express a shared community vision which will guide the future of growth, development and land preservation here,” said Essex resident Brian Clifford. “I'm having trouble reconciling our community vision with that of Amazon, which is bent on constant growth forever at the expense of all our livelihoods and collective future."

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Representatives of Amazon listen to public comment on a proposed distribution facility in Essex at the Essex Development Review Board meeting on Thursday, May 29. Many people spoke against the proposal, both in person and in written statements.

David Gagnon, a representative of the applicant and a project engineer at Langan Engineering & Environmental Services, shared updated materials during Thursday’s meeting. Changes include an additional 10 electric vehicle charging spaces in response to public and town staff comments.

The board is scheduled to resume the hearing on June 5.