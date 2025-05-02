Most of Vermont's public trails are on private land. Is that sustainable?

On a recent chilly morning, Tim Calabrese was carrying a leaf blower across a wooded hillside, just south of downtown Ludlow.

He was following a line of pink flags that marked out a future mountain bike trail, across about 300 acres that are owned by the Fletcher Farm Foundation.

The economy in Ludlow is closely tied to outdoor recreation.

Okemo Mountain is the economic driver during the winter, and Calabrese says his group, Ludlow Area Sports Trails, or LAST, wants to make Ludlow a year-round destination for Vermonters, and visitors, who love the outdoors.

“It is a tourist destination. And for years people would just drive through with bikes on their racks and go to places like Killington, or further north,” said Calabrese, who was one of about a half-dozen volunteers who showed up to do the trail work. “So we’re trying to really put the word out there and build trails and bring people in.”

Outdoor recreation is big business in Vermont.

A recent federal report found that it brings in more than $2 billion a year, and it makes up almost 5% of Vermont’s economy, which is the second-highest percentage in the country.

Alex Racicot, who was also working on the trail, is co-owner of Boot Pro, a bike and ski shop in Ludlow, and she said her business relies on a healthy partnership with private landowners who open up their property.

And at the same time, she said, having access to that land can’t be taken for granted.

“I think working with what we have is a reality. You can’t take private land away; it’s going to be here,” she said as she flung a large branch off of the trail. “It’s getting more and more, as I said, it’s being sliced up, instead of 200-acre farms, you know, people are now, maybe 50 acres, 80 acres, and they put a house in the middle, you know, and then the next 80 acres or 50 acres. So it is being chopped up a lot, which presents a challenge, of course, with right of way.”

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Tim Calabrese operates a leaf blower along a future mountain bike trail in Ludlow. There are small, mostly volunteer groups across Vermont that build and maintain public trails on private land.

About 70% of all of the public trails in Vermont go through private land, according to Jackie Dagger, who is program manager for the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative, the state’s outdoor recreation office.

Dagger said there are small volunteer groups just like the one in Ludlow, all over the state, that are building and maintaining trails, and working with property owners to keep their land open and accessible.

“It’s a tradition that we’ve had for a long time,” Dagger said. “And it’s a gift to our neighbors. It’s a gift to visitors who come here to appreciate the natural beauty that we have. And, there are challenges that come with that.”

Volunteers mark new mountain bike trail in Ludlow, Vermont

One of the big challenges, Dagger said, is keeping the trails open in the face of climate change.

Volunteers don’t always know about the best practices in working around streams, and when there’s flooding and washouts there are limits on how federal money can be used on private land.

Dagger said trail use across Vermont has more than doubled since the pandemic, and that means more people are walking on trails that might be muddy or wet, with volunteer trail organizations left to figure out how to manage it all.

“The role that climate change is playing in the ability of our communities and our trail organizations, and our businesses to be sustainable, you know, how do we build resilience in our system, and our network of outdoor recreation partners,” she said. “You know, those things have impacts to public access to private land.”

The state put more than $11 million into the outdoor economy over the past few years, through Dagger’s office, but that was mostly one-time COVID-19 money.

And so, with a tight state budget, and a lot of questions over the future of federal funding, outdoor recreation leaders are looking for a new way to understand and support Vermont’s unique reliance on access to private land.

Zak Faulkner / Submitted Mountain bike riders on the Kingdom Trails network in Burke. More than 100 landowners allow the public to use their property as part of the popular trail system.

“What we want more than anything else is to understand and be prepared to make smart investments in the outdoor recreation economy,” said Nick Bennette, who is a member of the Vermont Trails and Greenways Council.

The group works with landowners, and trail groups, and Bennette said there is a bill in the Legislature this year that is trying to come up with ways to incentivize public trail use on private land.

Vermont has a current use law that gives landowners property tax relief if they work their land and don’t develop it.

And the supporters are examining if a similar tax relief law would help keep public trails open.

Bennette isn’t sure if the Legislature will advance the idea this year. But he said with increased use, changes in land ownership, and a focus on the importance of the outdoor economy, Vermont has to better understand, and prepare for, the future.

“As folks from out of state move to Vermont they might have a different ethic, and we’re seeing sort of, I wouldn’t say cracks or kinks, but we’ve seen issues where private landowners have withdrawn access,” Bennette said. “We know the makeup of the state is changing. The desire is to really make sure we are aware of what’s going on, to understand if and how we might need to better recognize landowners. And just to be prepared.”

