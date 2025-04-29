Johnson moves its historic library out of a flood zone — and begins a new chapter

The town of Johnson has moved its library — historic building and all.

The structure has flooded countless times since it was built in the early 1900s, said Johnson Town Administrator Thomas Galinat. In 1927, the building flooded and destroyed the library’s entire collection of books, according to an architectural history of the town. In just the past two years, it’s taken on water in three different flood events.

In July 2023, Galinat said 9 feet of water filled the building.

“You had people sleeping in there, because once they were in there, they couldn't get out, because there was over 4 feet of water outside the building at the high side,” he said. “And you know, everyone did everything they could to move the books throughout the night. And then once the water level got high enough, there was nothing more you could do.”

At a meeting in early 2024, longtime Library Director Jeanne Engel brought the room to silence.

“I heard Jeanne say, ‘I can't stay there, like, we can't keep shoveling out a basement.’ And it was like this most sincere response, right? Like the whole room kind of stopped,” Galinat said. “And for a moment we stopped talking about money, and we stopped talking about process, and you could just feel the emotion in the room of like, this isn't realistic. You know, this building is going to fall into the ground.”

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Workers prepare to move the Johnson Public Library to its future home next to the town's elementary school.

Though the idea had been floated for a couple decades, moving the building out of the flood zone where the Gihon River meets the Lamoille always seemed like a far-fetched dream.

But the idea isn’t completely out of left field: The library holds significance as the only historic Georgian revival-style building in Johnson, according to State Register of Historic Places documents. (The building is also described as “Carnegie style” because its appearance is similar to the many Carnegie-funded libraries that were being constructed around the country during the turn of the century.)

Galinat said a 2017 engineering study confirmed that, if the building were to stay in the same place, they’d have to do hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of work to keep it from sinking, and they’d lose the basement storage. Plus, they’d still have to close the library after every flood to clean out silt.

“When the pipe dream that is so outrageous becomes the solution, it tells you how dire the situation is,” he said.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Thomas Galinat outlines the safety and communication protocol with crews ahead of the library's 0.4-mile move to Johnson's Legion Field.

Galinat took the idea to the Johnson Select Board, who said they could apply for a grant to cover the library’s move. From there, town officials and residents were galvanized.

“We had partners and husbands and wives and friends. … People were measuring the street, the width between poles and street lights, and contractors were called and estimates were given, and in two weeks, the most perfect application for any grant I've ever seen was put together by this really wonderful collaboration,” Galinat said.

Last fall, Johnson was awarded about $1.6 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury Capital Projects Fund grant program.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public After taking down hundreds of feet of overhead lines, utility workers look on as the Johnson Public Library starts its move up Railroad Street.

The town found a local company to move the building, and they put together the plan to pick the structure up in the early morning hours and move it 0.4 miles across Route 15 and onto Legion Field, where it neighbors the town’s elementary school. Galinat said they had to remove four trees in preparation — one, a beloved crabapple, was dug up by a group of volunteers and relocated to the town’s arboretum.

In all, more than 100 volunteers were involved with the prepwork, Galinat said, including schoolchildren who painted the boards protecting the library’s windows during the move.

The library made it across Route 15 relatively unscathed, save for one corner that was sawed off so the library could squeeze by a nearby building.

With the library in its new home, the town will add a new basement and a covered porch, so they can offer 24-hour internet access to residents. Galinat said it’s becoming more important than ever to provide that resource, as towns like Johnson face more flood events in the years to come.

After all the repeated flood damage the town has experienced, Galinat said this feels like a new start.

In fact, the name of the project is “Rewriting Our Story.” A fitting name, Galinat said, for a town that “desperately needs a win.”

“And it’s truly this first chapter of like, the win.”