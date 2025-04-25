Capitol Recap: Lawmakers vote to shore up shield laws and allow online access to abortion medication

Vermont lawmakers have given final approval to a bill intended to increase safeguards around reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

Democrats said the legislation, S.28, would fill “technical gaps” and improve the state’s current shield laws — which provide legal cover for Vermont health care providers and patients.

“We are not adding any new health care activities,” said Winooski Rep. Daisy Berbeco, a Democrat, to House members last week. “These are things that are already legally protected in Vermont.”

The legislation would make abortion medication accessible online, broaden which health care service advertising is regulated by consumer protection law, and add privacy options for providers of reproductive and gender-affirming care.

Some Republicans questioned whether certain measures in the bill — like preventing misleading or deceiving health care services advertising — were necessary, or were examples of overregulation.

But S.28 proponents emphasized the need to bolster protections in order to preserve reproductive and gender-affirming care services.

Many of them cited what providers and patients are experiencing nationwide: harassment, violence — and now, interstate prosecution. In late January, a New York doctor became the first in the country to be criminally charged by another state for providing medication abortion across state lines.

New York, like Vermont, is among the 22 states to enact shield protections, and so far, has prevented the extradition of the doctor.

How well these protections hold up for providers prescribing medication abortion across state lines via telehealth could be a major factor in the overall availability of abortion, according to Middlebury College economics professor Caitlin Myers.

“The stakes are high,” said Myers, who studies abortion care access across the U.S. “Shield laws really increased the visibility, the accessibility of medication abortion, and a lot of people are ordering abortion medications under these laws.”

More (online) access to abortion medication

S.28 would update state statute to allow providers to use online questionnaires to prescribe abortion medication. The questionnaires would be “developed by or in consultation with health care providers with clinically appropriate expertise” that would allow a provider to get a patient’s medical history and ask follow-up questions.

Several local doctors who provide abortion care, including West Windsor OB-GYN Renee Johannensen, testified in favor of this change. They said studies have shown online questionnaires to be a safe way to access abortion.

“It should be noted that this type of care is typical in the provision of reproductive healthcare,” Johannensen wrote. “[It] is often specifically what people want because of issues with privacy, for instance if they are victims of domestic violence.”

Elodie Reed / Vermont Public There are currently 10 facilities that provide abortions in Vermont.

And Johannensen said without the ability to use online questionnaires, Vermont’s shield laws don’t effectively work to prescribe abortion medication to people in other states.

The Vermont Medical Society, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and the Vermont Office of the Health Care Advocate all told lawmakers they supported the use of online questionnaires for abortion medication.

The Vermont Board of Medical Practice, however, disagreed, and wrote in a statement that the practice would “not constitute quality care.”

More regulation around health services advertising

Another measure in S.28 would put all advertising about health care services under state consumer protection law.

“Advertising strategies and educational information about health care options that lack transparency, use misleading or ambiguous terminology, misrepresent or obfuscate services provided, or provide factually inaccurate information are a form of manipulation that disrespects individuals, undermines trust, broadens health disparity, and can result in patient harm,” the bill reads.

Applying this standard to all health care services is a broadened version of language in Vermont’s existing shield law intended to protect patients. That current law specifically targets centers that discourage abortion, also known as crisis pregnancy centers, and states that some of these pregnancy centers mislead pregnant people to believe that they provide abortion services and unbiased counseling.

Two Vermont crisis pregnancy centers and the anti-abortion organization National Institute of Family and Life Advocates sued the state over the existing law in 2023. The lawsuit alleges in part that Vermont is censoring crisis pregnancy centers from advertising their services.

A federal judge last summer allowed the suit to move forward, writing: “Plaintiffs have stated a plausible claim for violation of their First Amendment rights.”

Branches Pregnancy Resource Center / Courtesy The lobby of Branches Pregnancy Resource Center in Brattleboro, one of the organizations that filed a lawsuit challenging Vermont laws.

In testimony to legislators about S.28, Sharon Toborg, the Vermont Right To Life Committee policy analyst, said the state was opening itself up to more litigation with the language in the bill.

“S.28 defines all ‘advertising’ about health care services or proposed services — by any person — as commercial speech, even if there is no economic motivation underlying the speech,” Toborg wrote. “It is not permissible to simply decree speech is ‘commercial’ as an excuse to restrict it.”

More privacy for providers

Some of the remaining measures included in S.28 focus on improving privacy for providers of reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

For instance, the legislation allows providers to request the removal of their name or initials from “non-controlled” medicine prescribed for reproductive or gender-affirming care.

Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press Mifepristone was approved more than 20 years ago to induce first-trimester abortions in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.

The Vermont Medical Society applauded this effort in its testimony to legislators.

“As prescribing medication for abortion and gender affirming care become more and more politicized and legally risky for both patients and prescribers, removing prescriber identifying information from pill bottles that may cross state lines is one additional step Vermont can take to protect access to these evidence-based medications,” the organization wrote.

Pharmacy representatives told lawmakers they understood the intent of removing provider names from prescriptions, but they weren’t sure how to put it into practice.

“Despite the willingness, the implementation of S. 28, Sec. 11. would be, as far as we can tell, impossible,” wrote the Vermont Pharmacists Association.

The association noted that there is no option in pharmacy software to replace a prescriber’s name on a label with the more general name of the provider’s facility.