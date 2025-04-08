Shelburne lawmaker has a cheaper plan for the Bennington Battle Monument

As a member of the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions, Shelburne Rep. Shawn Sweeney is accustomed to seeing high-dollar construction estimates.

But when he found out how much it was going to cost to repair and restore the Bennington Battle Monument, Sweeney said, “My jaw dropped.”

Officials at the Department of Buildings and General Services say decades of deferred maintenance have taken a toll on the 306-foot-tall limestone structure. And they estimate the cost to rehabilitate the towering obelisk, and keep it viable as a popular historic site, could hit $40 million.

“That is not something that I feel we can ask the taxpayers of Vermont to do,” Sweeney said. “And it just doesn’t seem like it’s fiscally responsible.”

Sweeney, who owns a building design company, presented fellow members of the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions on Tuesday with what he says is an alternative path forward that could cost as little as $10 million.

Instead of repairing and preserving the limestone that’s become saturated with an estimated 66,000 gallons of water, he wants to wrap the building in copper. An installed heat pump, along with natural convection action, he said, would dry out the old limestone naturally. And he said the copper would protect the building from new bouts of water damage in the future.

“And we have like a new old historic battle monument,” Sweeney said. “And you’ve got a new structure that really talks about maybe our Vermont ingenuity, shows that we can adapt.”

Peter Hirschfeld / Vermont Public Shelburne Rep. Shawn Sweeney, with his homemade model of the Bennington Battle Monument.

Officials at the Department of Buildings and General Services said Tuesday's presentation was the first they’ve seen of Sweeney’s plan, and that they weren’t prepared to weigh in on its merits.

Laura Trieschmann, at the Division for Historic Preservation, said the state is still proceeding with planning for the next phase of its existing plan, which involves erecting scaffolding and placing an envelope around the building to dry it out.

Trieschmann said the building is “structurally sound and safe” in the meantime, and will be opening to the public on May 16 “for what we hope will be a most successful season.”

Bennington Rep. Mary Morrissey said the $40 million price tag presents an enormous hurdle for people who are committed to saving the monument. And she thanked Sweeney for his efforts to find a more fiscally realistic option.

“I’m very appreciative of you taking the time and concern of saving (the monument), because I have to tell you, if it was even thought of to be taken down or … something else, we’d probably have World War III,” Morrissey said.

She said the monument, which drew about 40,000 visitors in 2024 and generated about $276,000 in direct revenue, “is kind of like Bennington’s symbol.”

Bennington Rep. William Greer was also thankful for the concept. But he said the stone exterior is fundamental to the building’s aesthetic. A copper Benington Battle Monument, he said, would be a “tough pill to swallow.”

“It would be a huge change,” he said.