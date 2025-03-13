Vermont lawmakers are looking to better support immigrants, economic opportunity they offer

State legislators are considering a statewide Office of New Americans to better coordinate services for the roughly 30,000 immigrants in Vermont.

The Senate Government Operations Committee voted 5-0 Thursday to advance a bill to study the creation of such an office.

“Immigrants in Vermont are the fastest-growing working-age demographic — they're vital to our economy and to our future,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Martine Larocque Gulick, D-Chittenden County, earlier this week. “But the challenges they face are around licensing and education, language barriers.”

Gulick said she’s witnessed these challenges as a high school teacher and school board member in Burlington, where her ability to speak French meant she was helping community members navigate systems.

“But I'm not an expert, so a lot of times I end up trying to, you know, grab at straws and reach out for help myself,” she said.

Ruth Steinmetz with the Winooski Working Communities Challenge said there could be more support for immigrant entrepreneurs — especially right now as New American business owners navigate ongoing construction in the city’s downtown.

“Many of them are saying that they have dips in revenue up to 60-70% and have very few safety nets to help them,” Steinmetz said. “Financial institutions don't necessarily have language access supports for business owners, or even just establish a trusted relationship, so business owners can feel like they can talk to them and tell them, ‘Hey, I'm experiencing some troubles here. Can you help me with a loan or maybe a line of credit?’ or things like that.”

Screenshot / YouTube Ruth Steinmetz is the initiative director for Winooski Working Communities Challenge, and a member of the New American business community. During testimony in front of state lawmakers Tuesday, she cited one study showing immigrants are 80% more likely to start a business than people born in the U.S. "We are a very integral part of the fabric of the country, and we provide a lot of economic benefits — but there are few and difficult-to-access opportunities that meet the specific and unique needs of this population," Steinmetz said.

The legislation proposes gathering local immigrant and refugee community organizations and service providers to recommend how to form a Vermont Office of New Americans.

Over 25 advocates signed an “urgent request” this month asking lawmakers to take up the issue. The signatories characterized the bill as “strengthening” the mandate of the existing State Refugee Office and making sure its “expertise benefits all of Vermont’s foreign-born residents.”

“Without action, the proposed legislation will stall for a second year, leaving Vermont’s refugee service coordination vulnerable to federal disruptions and missing a critical opportunity to build a more integrated, sustainable future for all,” the letter reads.

Recent federal funding cuts for Vermont’s resettlement agencies mean they are now half-staffed, according to State Refugee Office Director Tracy Dolan. And the State Refugee Office is itself almost entirely federally funded, Dolan said, and can serve a limited population of immigrants in its role as coordinator of funding and services.

“When it comes in for anyone outside of refugee status, other immigrants, there is no landing place,” she said. “We try to scramble — I would say we are inadequate.”

Dolan added that they often receive calls from employers looking to hire people coming to Vermont through visa programs.

“And they're like, ‘How do we do it as a group and sponsor?’ And I think that's a great question. I do not have the bandwidth nor the expertise to help you figure that out,” she said.

Dolan noted that she couldn’t speak for the Scott administration’s position on a potential Office of New Americans. But she agreed it would make sense for her to chair a study committee — as the legislation proposes — given the questions she fields in her current role.

The committee would start meeting no later than Sept. 1, 2025, and submit its report by Sept. 1, 2026.

If Vermont does create an Office of New Americans, it will join nearly half of the states in the country that have a similar office, including Maine and Massachusetts.

