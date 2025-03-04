Photos: Montgomery's unusually packed town meeting

The Franklin County town of Montgomery saw lively interest in items related to supporting the town's proposed wastewater system.

"This is the largest turnout we've seen in ages," said Charlie Hancock, chair of the Montgomery Select Board.

Tosca Smith, a former select board member and codirector of the Heart Full Kitchen in the basement of the town hall, was splitting her time between the meeting upstairs and the kitchen downstairs.

She was concerned that due to the numbers she had not prepared enough turkey, gravy, biscuits, and cake for the free luncheon afterwards.

"I've been coming to town meeting in Montgomery for 28 years and I've never seen one this big," Tosca said.

The wastewater-related items passed in floor voting.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public With limited parking around Town Hall in Montgomery, attendees were forced to improvise.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public State representative Allen "Penny" Demar from the Franklin-7 district answers questions before the start of Town Meeting in Montgomery.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Jacob Racusin, Montgomery town moderator, center, works to keep the public comment and debate of town meeting in order at their local town hall.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Attendees of Town Meeting Day in Montgomery look on from the balcony inside Town Hall.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Montgomery Select Board Chair Charlie Hancock addresses a resident's request for information during Town Meeting Day.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Kristin and Daniel Khan, local business owners and parents of three kids, attend their town meeting in Montgomery. Just an hour earlier Daniel was nominated and elected to serve his first three-year term on the select board.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Magnetic tiles are a parent's best friend on Town Meeting Day.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public A resident of Montgomery casts his ballot by paper vote on Town Meeting Day on March 4, 2025.

Food shelf directors motivated to serve their community amidst heated debate in Montgomery, Vermont

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Tiffany Salyards, left, and Tosca Smith, codirectors of Heart Full Kitchen, which serves as Montgomery's food shelf, prepare a turkey gravy and biscuit luncheon for the attendees of Town Meeting Day, taking advantage of two large turkeys donated to them from a local farmer.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.