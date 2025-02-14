Out There: Winter hiking edition❄️🥾

This is the web version of our email newsletter, Out There! Sign up to get our monthly dose of all things environment — from creatures you might encounter on your next stroll, to a critical look at the state's energy transition, plus ways to take part in community science and a roundup of local outdoor events.

The days are getting longer, and January is behind us — but winter is still in full force. That’s why Out There is coming to your inboxes today with a special edition all about winter hiking.

Snow on the ground (and for some of us, an aversion to skiing) shouldn’t have to mean staying inside. We’ve got trail recommendations, layering tips and more to help you get out before mud season.

Hitting the trails

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public The view from the start of the Honey Hollow trail in Bolton, along the 300+ miles of the Catamount Trail system.

Sometimes the hardest part of getting outside on these chilly days is figuring out where to go, which is why we asked the Vermont Public audience to send recommendations. And although we love the idea one Instagram user shared (go to Costa Rica), we’re interested in keeping it a bit more local.

So, Zoe and I went out on a warm (OK, slightly above freezing) Friday to check out a few spots.

First, we hiked the highly recommended Honey Hollow Trail in Bolton 🍯. This trail is part of the Catamount Trails, a 300+ mile stretch of walkable paths.

The trail followed a gradual incline featuring lovely views. It doesn’t require much equipment — but we do recommend lots of layers for the cold temps (more on that later) and microspikes, if you have them.

The Catamount Trails are also used for cross country skiing in the winter, so make sure to share the path and try not to muddle up those skinny ski tracks you see.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Cross country ski tracks on Honey Hollow trail.

After our stop in Bolton, we took a scenic drive to one of the most well-known spots in Vermont: Camel’s Hump 🐪.

In the summer, there’s a lot of rock and flowing streams to scramble along. In any season, it’s a hike you shouldn’t do unprepared.

But in winter? The trail transforms with the snow, and mountain views become visible. The first mile of the trail doesn’t require much equipment — microspikes felt like enough for two digital producers. But there’s also no harm in bringing some hiking poles, cross country skis or even snowshoes.

That’s what John Remy, from Huntington, was doing when we bumped into him on the Burrows Trail.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public John Remy chats with us after finishing his morning Camel’s Hump summit.

By noon he had already snowshoed up and down the Camel’s Hump summit. He told us he was training for a snowshoe race, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the winter landscape.

"What I like the most is getting further up and it's just totally quiet,” he said. “You mostly hear your breath breathing, and it's great."

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public A view of the mountains from the drive up to the Camel’s Hump trail head.

In other news

A guide to winter hiking terminology:

🥾 Packed down: A packed down trail is exactly what it sounds like. By using the trail, people have compacted the snow, making a clearly defined trail. This can become slippery, so you may want microspikes when the trail is packed down.

🕳️ Postholing: This is when your boots or poles sink into deep snow, leaving a big hole and impacting trail quality for others. Attempting to posthole your way through a trail can be exhausting and dangerous. This is a highly discouraged practice — you can even be fined for it in some parts of the Adirondacks. Experts say to wear snowshoes or skis if you want to use trails with deep snow.

🪵 Blowdowns: Because many trails are not maintained during the winter months, fallen trees, or blowdowns, are common. Take note of widowmakers — trees or branches that have partially blown down, but may be suspended higher up in the canopy — as high winds or heavy snow could cause them to fall completely.

🌨️ Whiteout conditions: Snowy conditions, especially at high elevations, can make visibility difficult. Always check the weather ahead of your hiking trip. If you’re hiking somewhere that could have whiteout conditions, it’s best to make sure there’s someone experienced with the terrain and potential conditions in your group. These conditions also make it all the more important that you carry a map and compass.

👣 Rotten snow: Old, leftover snow. This can happen with multiple freeze-thaw cycles. “Snow on top is melting, but there's that bit that's left. … While it may look compacted, it may not be. You might break through that surface, kind of get wet, muddy feet. So it's best to avoid that,” says Emily Mosher, visitor services manager with the Green Mountain Club.

🧥 Layering: This is a winter hiking must. There’s even an acronym, the WISE layering system:

W — Wicking layer (AKA your base layer, ideally made of fabrics like Merino wool, and never cotton .)

.) I — Insulating layer (This layer keeps you warm. Think: mid-layers like fleece pullovers or thicker wool sweaters, as well as insulated clothing like down jackets.)

S — Shell layer (This layer keeps you dry. Rain or snow pants and a waterproof shell jacket will help keep snow out of your inner layers.)

E — Extra layer (This is what you might keep in your bag for when you reach your destination, such as a down jacket. Depending on how strenuous your hike is and how much you sweat, you may want to pack extra glove liners, socks, an extra hat and even extra base layers.)

🧤 Packing tips: It’s important to stay warm and dry when walking around in snow for long (and short) periods of time. Here’s some supplies to bring (and more advice from the Green Mountain Club):

Layers — It’s important to go out in more than just a winter coat and pants, and to think about more than just staying warm. (Quick tip: cotton = bad) See above! Gloves — Waterproof, insulated gloves and wool liners are best to keep you warm and dry. Microspikes — These shoe additions are like a superpower that give your feet much better grip in slippery conditions. Hat/ear muffs/balaclava/buff — Anything to keep your head and ears warm (and bonus tip: if you have facial or ear piercings, take extra care to keep them warm and covered. Metal jewelry exposed to cold temps will cool faster than your body, which can be painful) Water — Fill up your biggest water bottle, and then fill up another water bottle for good measure — Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean you aren’t sweating and losing fluids. Snacks — Anything shelf-stable that you wouldn’t mind eating if it freezes on the trail. And, always pack extra. Physical maps/compass/satellite communicators/phones — These essentials can help keep you on the trail, or help you contact someone who can help you if you lose your way. It’s a good idea to let at least two people know your hiking itinerary and when you expect to arrive back. Also, don’t rely on your phone as your sole source of communication or directions – cold conditions can cause your phone’s battery to die much more quickly. Emergency warmth — It’s a good idea to carry a bivy sack — which is a lightweight emergency shelter that looks like a sleeping bag — or an actual sleeping bag that you can use to stay warm in an emergency situation. Headlamp — It gets darker much earlier during winter, so you’ll want to keep a headlamp in your bag (in an inner pocket so the batteries stay reliable).

⛄ TIP: Use a wide mouth water bottle and store it upside down in your pack to prevent it from freezing. Consider wrapping your water bottle in some extra layers or a dedicated insulation pouch.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Microspikes can give you better traction when hiking in snow.

Other packing items to consider:

An inhaler, if you use one

Eye drops, if you wear contacts

Hand warmers

A closed-foam sleeping pad to sit on during breaks

A thermos of hot tea or cocoa

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public A look inside Zoe’s pack, from bottom left clockwise: A first aid kit, a bivy sack, a satellite communicator (in this case, a Garmin InReach), snacks, dry sacks with extra layers and snacks, binoculars for nature sightings, a wide-mouth water bottle (plus an extra), rain pants, a headlamp and hand warmers.

Get out there … and on a trail

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of some great winter hiking trails to check out around the state:

The Green Mountain Club organizes group hikes around the state for free. See their calendar for their full slate of outings and RSVP information.

One last thing: Snowshoeing

Depending on how packed down a trail is, how high in elevation you plan to go and how much it has snowed recently, you may need snowshoes.

“Probably anything over about 6 inches of snow, you'll probably want to have snowshoes with you,” Mosher says. “It just helps you to stay above some of that snow, saves you from having to break through and trek through heavy, potentially wet snow. It also helps to protect the trail and the environment, as well, from getting too compacted.”

⛄TIP: Don’t have snowshoes? Head to an outdoor outfitter to rent some or contact a local library. Many libraries around Vermont have snowshoes and other outdoor items available to borrow as part of their Library of Things.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Zoe and her dog Okie had a great hike up Pease Mountain to the overlook. If you’re wondering whether to bring your pup along for a hike, Mosher says it’s important to know their limits — start by bringing them along for shorter hikes in shallow snow to see how they do. You’ll want to make sure you have extra hydration, as well as extra treats and possibly a jacket for your pup. A balm like Musher’s Secret is great for treating and protecting their paws and nose.

Credits: This week’s edition of Out There was put together by Sophie Stephens and Zoe McDonald, with editing from Lexi Krupp.