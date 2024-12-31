Vermont's 'One Small Step': Kyle and Jason

Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation — not to debate politics, but to get to know each other as people.

Vermont Public and StoryCorps partnered together once again to bring Vermonters together to find common ground.

Jason McConnell, 46, of Sheldon, and Kyle Dodson, 58, of Burlington, met up for a One Small Step conversation at the Vermont Public studios. They hit it off in a lively conversation that covered topics like religion, addiction, suicide, racism, politics, local government and president-elect Donald Trump.

They were inspired to keep in touch and think about ways to bridge the divide here in Vermont and beyond. This is just a short excerpt from their conversation, which will be archived in full in the StoryCorps online archive and at the Library of Congress.

