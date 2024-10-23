Bellows Falls health clinic to close amid 'unsustainable' financial reality

A southern Vermont health care provider says it will close down its clinic in Bellows Falls to save money.

The announcement by North Star Health to shutter the Rockingham Health Center comes as a recent statewide report calls for drastic changes to the state’s hospital system to avoid bankruptcies and closures.

“As highlighted by the Green Mountain Care Board's recent guidance under Act 167, Vermont’s healthcare system is at a crossroads,” North Star Health CEO Josh Dufresne wrote to the health clinic’s patients in announcing the closure. “If we continue to operate on a model that no longer meets the realities of today’s healthcare landscape, we will see more closures and fewer options for care. But if we embrace change and support providers and patients in this new era, we can build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for everyone in Vermont."

The Bellows Falls clinic, which Dufresne said serves about 2,300 primary care patients, will close on Jan. 1, 2025.

Dufresne says the number of patients who use the clinic is down about 50% since 2020.

“For us it’s unsustainable to continue to have the footprint that we once did,” he said. “We have to do things a little bit differently; reduce overhead costs and spending the best we can and take care of our employees and remain competitive.”

Kayla Bernier-Wright lives in Bellows Falls and has two children, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old.

She says the whole family has used the services at the Bellows Falls clinic.

“Just having two little kids, you’re in and out of walk-in, urgent care, ER situations a lot,” she said. “I think them closing that location is a negative for the town of Bellows Falls. It’s our most reliable, convenient health care location.”

North Star Health says it will move the services from Bellows Falls to its locations in Springfield, Vermont, and Charlestown, New Hampshire.

And while Bernier-Wright says she has reliable transportation to make the 20-minute drive, she is concerned about members of the community who cannot get around as easily.

“I know of neighbors who are impacted by this who don’t drive,” she said. “It’s going to quite a big burden for them with the closing of the clinic. But even for my family I’m concerned because all the time with COVID, croup, pneumonia, lice, and everything else going through day cares, and public schools, it’s very often that my family has unanticipated needs that I can’t plan for.”

A community forum has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Bellows Falls clinic to discuss the pending closure.

North Star Health operates eight health, dental, and vision clinics in Windham and Windsor counties, and in southwestern New Hampshire.

The organization was formally aligned with Springfield Hospital, but split off and became its own federally qualified health center when Springfield Hospital was going through its bankruptcy proceedings.

Springfield Hospital sent out its own advisory saying its services, including the care offered at the nearby Windham Center for Psychiatric Care, will not be affected.

