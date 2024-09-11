Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Tyrannosaurus rex mysteriously disappeared, and the residents of Worcester want it back

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published September 11, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT
A person with a dog on the leash on the side of a dirt road near a lawn sign that says, 'T. Rex Gone!'
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
Deborah Van Ness, seen here with her dog, Simon, hopes lawn signs and social media pleas will lead to the safe return of the dinosaur sculpture that's greeted passersby from her front lawn for the past 20 years.

A beloved sculpture of a Tyrannosaurus rex has gone missing from a lawn in Worcester, and its owners, and their neighbors, want it back.

The olive green dinosaur measures about 5 feet long, and its large, toothy grin has been a fixture on Minister Brook Road for two decades.

Deborah Van Ness, whose partner, Carl Witke, salvaged the charismatic king of reptiles from a free pile in Montpelier, said the sculpture was gone when they returned from vacation on Saturday. She said they aren’t the only ones grieving the loss.

A little kid sitting on a dinosaur sculpture with a dog in a red vest nearby
Courtesy
/
Vermont Public
Deborah Van Ness said little kids, such as her nephew, seen here, had a special affinity for the dinosaur.

“Since it went missing, there’s just been so many neighbors who said, ‘Oh, that was our … marker for our walk in the morning,’ or, ‘Our kids would always … make stories about it or talk about it as we drove by,’ and things like that,” she said. “So many people loved that dinosaur.”

Van Ness is hoping that someone mistakenly thought the T. rex was put outside for free and hears the pleas for its return on social media. But she’s also filed a report with Vermont State Police, who confirmed Wednesday that they're “actively investigating” the case.

Since Van Ness posted news of the sculpture’s disappearance on Front Porch Forum and Facebook, locals have weighed in to share memories of the dinosaur.

“This makes me so sad!” one neighbor posted on Facebook. “It’s been our good luck charm!”

“The whole town knows that dinosaur,” another Worcester resident posted.

A nearby homeowner reviewed five days’ worth of footage from their security camera but didn’t find any useful leads.

“Hopefully someone is taking it on a global adventure, and you’ll start getting photos of dino at the pyramids, the Taj Mahal, Machu Pichu, etc. Then he'll be returned tired and happy to have traveled the globe."
Minister Brook Road resident, on Facebook

Van Ness said she and Witke think the sculpture was probably once part of a spring-loaded play feature on a playground, but they aren’t entirely sure of its provenance or monetary value.

Its sentimental value is something she can attest to.

“It was just shocking and sad and, you know, feels sort of violating that someone would take our special, special dinosaur,” Van Ness said.

A VSP spokesperson said anyone with information about the dinosaur’s whereabouts is asked to call Vermont State Police’s Berlin barracks at (802) 229-9191.

In the meantime, residents will be keeping their eyes peeled for the plastic legend.

“Hopefully someone is taking it on a global adventure, and you’ll start getting photos of dino at the pyramids, the Taj Mahal, Machu Pichu etc.,” one Minister Brook Road resident wrote on Facebook. “Then he’ll be returned tired and happy to have traveled the globe.”

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

_
Tags
Local News Local NewsCrimeCentral Vermont
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Latest Stories