An updated COVID booster is coming to Vermont. Here's what to know

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new COVID-19 booster for Americans aged 6 months and older.

The approval comes during an uptick of COVID-19 cases here in Vermont, and those figures are expected to increase as approaching cold weather sends more folks indoors.

Merideth Plumpton heads the immunization program at the Vermont Department of Health, and she recently spoke with Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki about the new vaccine and when Vermonters can or should start getting it. This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Jenn Jarecki: Merideth, can you start by describing this new vaccine for us, including the variant that it targets and how long it's expected to be effective?

Merideth Plumpton: Sure, thanks for asking. The new COVID vaccine that was just approved last week is for the 2024-2025 season, and it targets the currently circulating variant of KP.2 which is the most prevalent variant right now. How long it's going to last? We know that COVID vaccines are very effective at first and then they wane over time. Last year, the FDA approved a second dose for immunocompromised people and people over 65, they have not done that for 65 plus yet, and I think that we will have to wait and see what the effectiveness is as we go along during the season.

Jenn Jarecki: I do want to touch on effectiveness in just a bit. But you mentioned FDA approval, and I know that this year, the FDA approved new mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, and there's a protein-based version from Novavax that has not been FDA approved. Meredith, do you know which of these shots are coming to Vermont?

Merideth Plumpton: We have an allocation of Pfizer and Moderna already, and we should start to see those vaccines arrive in the next couple of weeks in Vermont. And then Novavax, we're just waiting on that approval, and shortly after the approval, we've given the green light for providers to start ordering.

Jenn Jarecki: Let's turn to the state's vaccine rollout. Where can folks get vaccinated?

Merideth Plumpton: So, as in years past, folks can get vaccinated at their primary care provider's office. They can get vaccinated at pharmacies. And especially for uninsured or underinsured adults, I know it's been an issue finding places that they can go to get vaccinated at no cost to them. In Vermont, we're really fortunate and have quite a few federally qualified health centers and free clinics, and then some of our district offices around the state that are part of the health department also offer vaccines to uninsured and uninsured people.

Jenn Jarecki: KFF Health News recently reported that CVS plans to charge over $200 per shot, which is cost-prohibitive for many Vermonters. So, you mentioned a few vaccination programs. Is the state standing up any free vaccination programs and or are there any federal dollars to help uninsured Vermonters afford their shot?

Merideth Plumpton: So last year, we had that bridge access program which paid for COVID vaccines for all uninsured and underinsured adults. That program ends at the end of August this year. So in Vermont, we're really lucky. We have a universal vaccine program that covers the cost of the vaccine, and all of our primary care offices are enrolled in our program. So, if you're uninsured or underinsured, you can get vaccinated at your primary care office without having to pay a fee for the vaccine itself. Pharmacies are not enrolled in our program. They privately purchase vaccines, and they can charge for the cost of the vaccine and an administration fee. Most insurances cover the cost of the COVID vaccine. So if you have insurance, you have multiple options.

Jenn Jarecki: I want to touch on when to get vaccinated, and I'm curious about your advice regarding that kind of booster sweet spot. So like, let's say someone gets a shot early in the fall. Are they more susceptible to contracting COVID in late winter, when the vaccine's efficacy has waned?

Merideth Plumpton: Really great question, and it really depends on your health conditions and recommendations from your provider. So most healthy adults, the sweet spot to get vaccinated is usually October, and that provides months of immunity after you're vaccinated. But for somebody who's immunocompromised, they may want to consider getting vaccinated sooner rather than later, and then they're eligible for a second dose through the season for the vaccine as well.

Jenn Jarecki: Meredith, I'm curious, are there populations that need extra vaccine?

Merideth Plumpton: Yep, so if you are completely unvaccinated and want to get your first series of COVID vaccines, you need more than one dose. So, this is typical for children and adults that haven't been vaccinated before. And then there are, as I mentioned, immunocompromised adults or children are authorized for more than one dose.

Jenn Jarecki: I want to ask about folks who continue navigating long COVID, is it recommended that they get this booster?

Merideth Plumpton: That's a great question. There is no contraindication for them getting a booster.

Jenn Jarecki: For folks that may not have COVID front of mind since we moved into the endemic phase, Meredith, I mean, what case would you make for prioritizing this booster?

Merideth Plumpton: I would say that vaccines are our best protection against fall respiratory viruses, and vaccines lessen the severity and intensity if you get sick and they help protect other vulnerable people in your life.

Jenn Jarecki: Vermont Public recently spoke with the health department ahead of this conversation and heard that positive case numbers are expected to rise in the coming months. Meredith, apart from getting vaccinated or boosted, how else can Vermonters protect themselves and others from respiratory illness this fall?

Merideth Plumpton: Thank you for asking that question. So, I would go back to the basic guidance that we were given during any flu season before COVID and during COVID. So, masking works, we know that. Staying away from sick people, good hygiene practices, including washing your hands and then staying home yourself if you're sick, are really good ways to prevent illness.

