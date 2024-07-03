Where to celebrate Fourth of July 2024 in Vermont
If you’re looking to celebrate Independence Day in Vermont, you’ve got plenty of options. From small-town parades to lakeside fireworks, communities around the state are putting on their red, white and blue — and in some cases, pulling out their copies of the Declaration of Independence (looking at you, Bennington) — for family-friendly events held throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
Here are some of the Independence Day celebrations happening around Vermont:
Bennington
Fourth of July in Bennington
Thursday, July 4, noon at the Bennington Battle Monument, 5 p.m. at Willow Park
Looking for a more historical take on the holiday this year? Celebrate in Bennington with the reading of the Declaration of Independence starting at noon, followed by a car parade that goes to a bell ringing ceremony at the town offices. In the evening, there will be vendors, performances and fireworks at Willow Park.
Brandon
Brandon Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 6, 9 a.m. in downtown Brandon
The town of Brandon will hold a parade through its downtown starting at 10 a.m. Throughout the day, there will be live music, an eating contest and more, followed by fireworks at dusk.
Bristol
Bristol 4th
July 3 and 4 in downtown Bristol and Bristol park green
Bristol’s Fourth of July celebration has activities spread out over two days, including a parade, chicken barbecue, fireworks and more. Don’t miss The Great Bristol Outhouse Race at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Burlington
Burlington’s Independence Day Celebration
Wednesday, July 3, 5-11 p.m. at the Burlington Waterfront
Burlington will host their holiday celebrations on Wednesday evening with food vendors, music and fireworks at the Waterfront.
Colchester
4th of July Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Bayside Park
Colchester will start the day off with a parade beginning at 10 a.m. at Colchester High School, followed by evening events at Bayside Park, including fireworks.
Essex Junction
Essex Junction July 4th Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 6 p.m., Champlain Valley Fairgrounds, Midway Lawn
Essex Junction’s Independence Day celebration will have live music, family-friendly games and inflatables, and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
Derby
July 4th Parade
Thursday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
Derby's Independence Day parade starts at 10 a.m. and will run from the Elks Club Lodge to the North Country Union Junior High School.
Groton
Groton Pond Annual Boat Parade
Saturday, July 6, noon, at the lower end of Groton Pond
Parade around Groton Pond in your decorated boat for the chance to win a trophy.
Island Pond
Rock on at the Island Pond Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 6 p.m. at Lakeside Park
Head to Lakeside Park in Island Pond for a live performance by the group Rock On.
Jeffersonville
4th of July in the Mountains
July 1-4 at the Smugglers' Notch Village Green and downtown Jeffersonville
Smuggs and Jeffersonville are once again joining forces to put on "One Giant Celebration." Festivities began earlier this week and continue until Independence Day. On the Fourth, celebrate in Jeffersonville with a parade at 10 a.m. and town fair at Cambridge Elementary from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. End the day in Smuggs with live music and fireworks with a mountain backdrop.
Londonderry
Independence Celebration with Live Music and Fireworks
Saturday, July 6, 3:30-10 p.m. at Magic Mountain Resort
Head to Magic Mountain for live music throughout the evening, leading up to fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
Montpelier
Montpelier’s July 3rd celebration
Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m, Statehouse Lawn
Montpelier’s celebration will start at 3 p.m. and will include food trucks and family-friendly activities at the Statehouse Lawn. At 6 p.m. the Montpelier Mile Road Race will begin, followed by the Community Parade. Later in the evening, there will be a live performance on the Statehouse lawn, and the night is capped off with fireworks.
Newport
July 4th Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 6 p.m. at Gardner Memorial Park
Newport will host evening activities including a concert with fair food, all leading up to a firework show over the bay on Lake Memphremagog at 9:30 p.m.
North Hero
Fireworks at Knights Point
Wednesday, July 3, 9 p.m. at Knight Point State Park
Head to Knight Point State Park on Wednesday evening for fireworks over Lake Champlain. Entry is $3.
Richmond
Richmond 4th of July Parade and Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 10:30 a.m. at the Volunteers Green
The town of Richmond has a full day of events, starting with a fun run and fairy-tale-themed parade in the morning, karaoke in the afternoon and live music and fireworks to end the evening with a bang.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Fourth of July
Thursday, July 4, 7:30 a.m.
Head to Saxtons River for a day full of activities including a road race, parade, street fair and live local music.
Stratton
Fourth of July Weekend
July 4-8 at Stratton Mountain Resort
Celebrate Independence Day all weekend at Stratton Mountain Resort with live music, eating contests and more. Catch the free fireworks show on Saturday at 9 p.m.
Stowe
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Stowe Village and Mayo Fields
Stowe’s celebration is complete with a parade, live music, food and even the world's shortest marathon, a 1.7-mile fun run held in honor of USMC Lt. Ryan Casey. Fireworks will start at dusk at Mayo Fields.
Wardsboro
Wardsboro 4th of July Parade and Street Fair
July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street in Wardsboro
A parade down Main Street featuring antique cars, floats, fire trucks and more is the centerpiece of Wardsboro’s annual celebration. Afterwards, the party continues with a street fair featuring vendors, children’s activities and food.
Warren
2024 Warren 4th of July Parade and Festivities
10 a.m. at Main Street in Warren, noon at Sugarbush Resort
The town of Warren will hold its annual Fourth of July parade starting at 10 a.m. Parking will be limited, but you can take a shuttle from Lincoln Peak at Sugarbush Resort to the parade area. A street dance and other activities will begin after the parade. Starting at noon, Sugarbush Resortwill have live music, BBQ and other activities. Fireworks at Lincoln Peak will start at 9 p.m.
Woodstock
4th on the Farm
Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Billings Farm and Museum
This day-long event will include horse-drawn wagon rides, youth and adult spelling bees and a “historic” baseball game following rules from the 1860s, among other events.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.