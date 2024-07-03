Where to celebrate Fourth of July 2024 in Vermont

If you’re looking to celebrate Independence Day in Vermont, you’ve got plenty of options. From small-town parades to lakeside fireworks, communities around the state are putting on their red, white and blue — and in some cases, pulling out their copies of the Declaration of Independence (looking at you, Bennington) — for family-friendly events held throughout the Fourth of July weekend.

Here are some of the Independence Day celebrations happening around Vermont:



Bennington

Fourth of July in Bennington

Thursday, July 4, noon at the Bennington Battle Monument, 5 p.m. at Willow Park

Looking for a more historical take on the holiday this year? Celebrate in Bennington with the reading of the Declaration of Independence starting at noon, followed by a car parade that goes to a bell ringing ceremony at the town offices. In the evening, there will be vendors, performances and fireworks at Willow Park.



Brandon

Brandon Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 6, 9 a.m. in downtown Brandon

The town of Brandon will hold a parade through its downtown starting at 10 a.m. Throughout the day, there will be live music, an eating contest and more, followed by fireworks at dusk.



Bristol

Bristol 4th

July 3 and 4 in downtown Bristol and Bristol park green

Bristol’s Fourth of July celebration has activities spread out over two days, including a parade, chicken barbecue, fireworks and more. Don’t miss The Great Bristol Outhouse Race at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Burlington

Burlington’s Independence Day Celebration

Wednesday, July 3, 5-11 p.m. at the Burlington Waterfront

Burlington will host their holiday celebrations on Wednesday evening with food vendors, music and fireworks at the Waterfront.

Colchester

4th of July Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Bayside Park

Colchester will start the day off with a parade beginning at 10 a.m. at Colchester High School, followed by evening events at Bayside Park, including fireworks.

Essex Junction

Essex Junction July 4th Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 6 p.m., Champlain Valley Fairgrounds, Midway Lawn

Essex Junction’s Independence Day celebration will have live music, family-friendly games and inflatables, and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Derby

July 4th Parade

Thursday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Derby's Independence Day parade starts at 10 a.m. and will run from the Elks Club Lodge to the North Country Union Junior High School.



Groton

Groton Pond Annual Boat Parade

Saturday, July 6, noon, at the lower end of Groton Pond

Parade around Groton Pond in your decorated boat for the chance to win a trophy.



Island Pond

Rock on at the Island Pond Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 6 p.m. at Lakeside Park

Head to Lakeside Park in Island Pond for a live performance by the group Rock On.

Jeffersonville

4th of July in the Mountains

July 1-4 at the Smugglers' Notch Village Green and downtown Jeffersonville

Smuggs and Jeffersonville are once again joining forces to put on "One Giant Celebration." Festivities began earlier this week and continue until Independence Day. On the Fourth, celebrate in Jeffersonville with a parade at 10 a.m. and town fair at Cambridge Elementary from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. End the day in Smuggs with live music and fireworks with a mountain backdrop.



Londonderry

Independence Celebration with Live Music and Fireworks

Saturday, July 6, 3:30-10 p.m. at Magic Mountain Resort

Head to Magic Mountain for live music throughout the evening, leading up to fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Montpelier

Montpelier’s July 3rd celebration

Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m, Statehouse Lawn

Montpelier’s celebration will start at 3 p.m. and will include food trucks and family-friendly activities at the Statehouse Lawn. At 6 p.m. the Montpelier Mile Road Race will begin, followed by the Community Parade. Later in the evening, there will be a live performance on the Statehouse lawn, and the night is capped off with fireworks.



Newport

July 4th Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 6 p.m. at Gardner Memorial Park

Newport will host evening activities including a concert with fair food, all leading up to a firework show over the bay on Lake Memphremagog at 9:30 p.m.

North Hero

Fireworks at Knights Point

Wednesday, July 3, 9 p.m. at Knight Point State Park

Head to Knight Point State Park on Wednesday evening for fireworks over Lake Champlain. Entry is $3.



Richmond

Richmond 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 10:30 a.m. at the Volunteers Green

The town of Richmond has a full day of events, starting with a fun run and fairy-tale-themed parade in the morning, karaoke in the afternoon and live music and fireworks to end the evening with a bang.



Saxtons River

Saxtons River Fourth of July

Thursday, July 4, 7:30 a.m.

Head to Saxtons River for a day full of activities including a road race, parade, street fair and live local music.



Stratton

Fourth of July Weekend

July 4-8 at Stratton Mountain Resort

Celebrate Independence Day all weekend at Stratton Mountain Resort with live music, eating contests and more. Catch the free fireworks show on Saturday at 9 p.m.



Stowe

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Stowe Village and Mayo Fields

Stowe’s celebration is complete with a parade, live music, food and even the world's shortest marathon, a 1.7-mile fun run held in honor of USMC Lt. Ryan Casey. Fireworks will start at dusk at Mayo Fields.

Wardsboro

Wardsboro 4th of July Parade and Street Fair

July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street in Wardsboro

A parade down Main Street featuring antique cars, floats, fire trucks and more is the centerpiece of Wardsboro’s annual celebration. Afterwards, the party continues with a street fair featuring vendors, children’s activities and food.



Warren

2024 Warren 4th of July Parade and Festivities

10 a.m. at Main Street in Warren, noon at Sugarbush Resort

The town of Warren will hold its annual Fourth of July parade starting at 10 a.m. Parking will be limited, but you can take a shuttle from Lincoln Peak at Sugarbush Resort to the parade area. A street dance and other activities will begin after the parade. Starting at noon, Sugarbush Resortwill have live music, BBQ and other activities. Fireworks at Lincoln Peak will start at 9 p.m.



Woodstock

4th on the Farm

Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Billings Farm and Museum

This day-long event will include horse-drawn wagon rides, youth and adult spelling bees and a “historic” baseball game following rules from the 1860s, among other events.

