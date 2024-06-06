Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A high heel race in Woodstock celebrates Pride in style

Vermont Public | By Andrea Laurion
Published June 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Three pairs of legs, all of them in high heels, walk down a sunny street.
Laura LaMastres
/
Courtesy
Racers shimmied, sauntered and ran down the two-block course in Woodstock.

June is Pride month, and many towns across the Green Mountain state are holding celebrations.

The Village of Woodstock recently kicked off their first weekend-long Pride celebration with a high heel race. Racers were encouraged to dress up as they shimmied, sauntered and ran the two-block race course. In fact, for at least one participant, walking — with style — was a must:

"I'm wearing vintage 1970s platform shoes, so in these shoes, I will be sauntering," participant Karen Shea said.

Finn Farrell of Woodstock and Kamron Yuengling of Weatherfield share a hug for the start of the race.
1 of 8  — Finn-Farrell-Kamron-Yuengling-starting-line-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-20240601.jpg
Finn Farrell of Woodstock and Kamron Yuengling of Weatherfield share a hug for the start of the race.
Laura LaMastres / Courtesy
Racers get ready before the start of the first Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race.
2 of 8  — standing-heels-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg
Racers get ready before the start of the first Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race.
Laura LaMastres / Courtesy
Finn Farrell of Woodstock crosses the finish line to capture first place.
3 of 8  — Finn-Farrell-finish-line-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg
Finn Farrell of Woodstock crosses the finish line to capture first place.
Laura LaMastres / Courtesy
The heel transition lounge gave racers space to change their footwear — and their outfits.
4 of 8  — heel-transition-lounge-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg
The heel transition lounge gave racers space to change their footwear — and their outfits.
Laura LaMastres / Courtesy
Andrew Michaelsen of Woodstock strikes a pose before the high heel race.
5 of 8  — Andrew-Michaelsen-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg
Andrew Michaelsen of Woodstock strikes a pose before the high heel race.
Laura LaMastres
Bill Fahey of Woodstock has a moment in the sun before the Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race.
6 of 8  — Bill-Fahey-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtesy-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg
Bill Fahey of Woodstock has a moment in the sun before the Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race.
Laura LaMastres / Courtesy
Karen Shea of Woodstock shows off her racing attire in front of the race course.
7 of 8  — Karen-Shea-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres20240601.jpg
Karen Shea of Woodstock shows off her racing attire in front of the race course.
Laura LaMastres / Courtesy
Spectators watch from the finish line as racers make their way down the course.
8 of 8  — finish-line-view-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtesy-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg
Spectators watch from the finish line as racers make their way down the course.
Laura LaMastres / Courtesy

Organizers based the idea on the long-running 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington D.C.

Prizes were given out to the first three racers to cross the finish line — along with two additional awards for best hair and best footwear. But it wasn't all about winning.

"I don't care about winning," participant Andrew Michaelson said." It's all about just looking good — which, I feel good, I look good, so that's all that I care about, I don't need to win."

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsLGBTQ+Woodstock
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion
Latest Stories