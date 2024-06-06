A high heel race in Woodstock celebrates Pride in style

June is Pride month, and many towns across the Green Mountain state are holding celebrations.

The Village of Woodstock recently kicked off their first weekend-long Pride celebration with a high heel race. Racers were encouraged to dress up as they shimmied, sauntered and ran the two-block race course. In fact, for at least one participant, walking — with style — was a must:

"I'm wearing vintage 1970s platform shoes, so in these shoes, I will be sauntering," participant Karen Shea said.

1 of 8 — Finn-Farrell-Kamron-Yuengling-starting-line-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-20240601.jpg Finn Farrell of Woodstock and Kamron Yuengling of Weatherfield share a hug for the start of the race. Laura LaMastres / Courtesy 2 of 8 — standing-heels-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg Racers get ready before the start of the first Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race. Laura LaMastres / Courtesy 3 of 8 — Finn-Farrell-finish-line-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg Finn Farrell of Woodstock crosses the finish line to capture first place. Laura LaMastres / Courtesy 4 of 8 — heel-transition-lounge-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg The heel transition lounge gave racers space to change their footwear — and their outfits. Laura LaMastres / Courtesy 5 of 8 — Andrew-Michaelsen-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg Andrew Michaelsen of Woodstock strikes a pose before the high heel race. Laura LaMastres 6 of 8 — Bill-Fahey-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtesy-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg Bill Fahey of Woodstock has a moment in the sun before the Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race. Laura LaMastres / Courtesy 7 of 8 — Karen-Shea-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtsey-Laura-LaMastres20240601.jpg Karen Shea of Woodstock shows off her racing attire in front of the race course. Laura LaMastres / Courtesy 8 of 8 — finish-line-view-pride-of-woodstock-high-heel-race-courtesy-Laura-LaMastres-20240601.jpg Spectators watch from the finish line as racers make their way down the course. Laura LaMastres / Courtesy

Organizers based the idea on the long-running 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington D.C.

Prizes were given out to the first three racers to cross the finish line — along with two additional awards for best hair and best footwear. But it wasn't all about winning.

"I don't care about winning," participant Andrew Michaelson said." It's all about just looking good — which, I feel good, I look good, so that's all that I care about, I don't need to win."

