After 8 years, the Upper Valley's JAG Productions set to close in June

JAG Productions, a Black theater company based in the Upper Valley, will shut down after eight years, founder Jarvis Green announced. He cited financial pressures as the reason.

"Despite our successes, the broader crisis facing the arts has not spared us," Green said in an emailed letter to supporters. "Last year alone, hundreds of not-for-profit theaters across the country were forced to close their doors, victims of a model that increasingly proves unsustainable amid shifting societal support and financial pressures. JAG Productions, too, has felt the weight of these challenges, leading us to this juncture.

The White River Junction-based production company aimed to showcase and develop Black and queer artists. They recently debuted a new artist showcase series called JAG Underground.

Their final performance will be June 15, with a production of the Cabaret show Sondheimia, followed by a final send-off.

"As we prepare for our final curtain call on June 15, after the closing performance of Sondheimia, we're inviting back artists, board members, staff, and friends who have journeyed with us for a final showcase of reflection and celebration," Jarvis said. "This night promises to be a testament to the resilience, creativity, and spirit of JAG Productions."

