Vermont Department of Corrections launches internal investigations unit

The Vermont Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it's launching a new internal investigations unit.

The team will review critical incidents, like prison deaths and escape attempts.

DOC says it will increase transparency with the public and "fill operational gaps" in Vermont's prison system.

A DOC spokesperson said in an email that the department hasn't decided if the unit's reports will be proactively released to the public.

The three-person internal investigations unit will be led by Aaron Reichert, who previously worked as a field supervisor at the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. DOC says the new team started its work this week.

The legislature passed a law in 2021 to create the new unit.

