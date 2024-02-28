Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Department of Corrections launches internal investigations unit

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:05 PM EST
Vermont Department of Corrections
/
Courtesy
The Vermont Department of Corrections launched its internal investigations unit this week. The team of three will investigate things like prison deaths and escape attempts.

The Vermont Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it's launching a new internal investigations unit.

The team will review critical incidents, like prison deaths and escape attempts.

DOC says it will increase transparency with the public and "fill operational gaps" in Vermont's prison system.

A DOC spokesperson said in an email that the department hasn't decided if the unit's reports will be proactively released to the public.

The three-person internal investigations unit will be led by Aaron Reichert, who previously worked as a field supervisor at the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. DOC says the new team started its work this week.

The legislature passed a law in 2021 to create the new unit.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

_
Tags
Local News Local NewsCriminal Justice & Public SafetyDepartment of Corrections
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors
Latest Stories